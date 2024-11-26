Leidos To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Industrials And Materials Conference
Date
11/26/2024 8:01:24 AM
Live Audio Webcast Available on Dec. 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. ET
RESTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS ) today announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials conference being held in New York City.
Chris Cage, Chief financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .
|
CONTACTS:
|
|
|
|
Media contact:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Alyssa Pettus
|
Stuart Davis
|
571.526.6743
|
571.526.6124
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
