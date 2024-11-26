FastIraq selects Ilex Content Strategies as its Marketing Agency of Record

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Ilex will support FastIraq as it provides services that position Iraq as a global transit hub and delivers infrastructure that underpins Iraq’s growing digital economy

Baghdad, Iraq, 26 November 2024 - Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing & communications agency serving the B2B and telecommunications sector, has been selected by FastIraq, an Iraqi network service provider, as its marketing and communications agency of record. FastIraq connects carriers, hyperscalers, enterprises and governments with agile and high-performance connectivity across Iraq and around the world. Ilex will lead FastIraq’s brand refresh and website launch and deliver marketing and communications strategies, including content creation, sales enablement and borderless PR.

FastIraq provides a comprehensive suite of network services that are fast, flexible, and ready to enable the digital future of Iraq and provide seamless connectivity from the Middle East to Europe. It is fully licensed to deliver transit from any border to any border in Iraq with more than two decades of experience on-the-ground in the country. FastIraq’s network connects across Iraq as well as to major digital hubs in the Middle East and Europe.



“We selected Ilex as an expert partner in the region because of its breadth of experience operating in the Middle East and around the world. Our aim is to put Iraq on the map as a digital hub that provides new diversity and resilience in the market. All global carriers, regional service providers and hyperscalers need a partner that understands the operational environment and can help them to maximise the value of connectivity in and across Iraq. We want those players to understand Iraq’s advantage and give them a no-nonsense approach to using it as a global connectivity hub,” said Timothy Moore, President & CEO, FastIraq.



For over a decade, Ilex has been providing international B2B tech and telecoms companies with marketing consultancy, brand development and creative services, sales enablement, inbound marketing and global public relations and analyst relations. It serves clients in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Ilex’s clients range from billion-dollar global businesses through to local and regional innovators and start-ups.



“Iraq is fast emerging as both a major digital and commercial transit hub connecting Europe and the Middle East. Its geographic advantages make it an ideal bridge between Europe and the region, but for too long it has been overlooked or underappreciated. We want to showcase Iraq as a critical connectivity option for global carriers, regional service providers and hyperscalers, to improve quality of service for their customers and mitigate risk,” said Matthew Whalley, MD & Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “We’re proud to be working FastIraq to help build Iraq’s digital future.”



Ilex serves a range of networking and digital infrastructure providers, data centre operators, AI innovators, cybersecurity specialists, and SaaS platform providers. It has served companies in Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Turkey, United Arab Emirates as well as across Africa and around the world. It consistently delivers local and global media coverage while accelerating sales growth.



