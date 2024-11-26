Axidian Unveils Advanced Identity Security Solutions at Black Hat MEA 2024

(MENAFN- Spark) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 26th November 2024 – Axidian, a global identity security vendor, is set to showcase its innovative product portfolio at Black Hat Middle East & Africa (MEA) 2024, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company will introduce its flagship product for 2025, Axidian Shield, an advanced Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution, alongside its other solutions including Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management.

Axidian’s will be exhibiting at booth number H2.H31 at Black Hat MEA, and its participation comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital transformation, with rapid advancements in technology driven by the country’s Vision 2030 initiative. As organizations in Saudi Arabia adopt new technologies, maintaining robust IT security has become critical.

Driving Innovation and Supporting Vision 2030

Axidian views Black Hat MEA as a pivotal platform for advancing innovation within Saudi Arabia’s tech industry. The event not only raises awareness of modern security solutions but also encourages local organizations to adopt the latest technologies, ultimately fostering a culture of cybersecurity excellence and innovation in the Kingdom.

“Black Hat MEA plays a key role in driving the adoption of progressive security tools in Saudi Arabia. It’s an excellent forum for showcasing advanced technologies and building partnerships that contribute to the growth of the local tech ecosystem. We are proud to contribute to the country’s growing cybersecurity landscape and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals”, Georgy Ovanesyan, CEO of Axidian, highlighted.

Axidian’s Continued Commitment to Saudi Arabia

Axidian is committed to expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia and aligning with the country’s long-term technological goals. The company is already working with leading organizations across the Kingdom, providing tailored identity security solutions that meet local regulatory requirements and business needs. Axidian plans to establish a branch in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its dedication to local business development and expanding its network of partners.

Axidian is focused on supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its aspirations to become a global leader in technology and innovation.

Axidian’s Focus at Black Hat MEA

The vision shared by Axidian’s CEO, Georgy Ovanesyan: “As Saudi Arabia continues to evolve as a global tech hub, organizations must stay vigilant in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats. At Axidian, we specialize in identity security, and our participation at Black Hat MEA gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions help businesses mitigate these risks. We are especially excited to unveil Axidian Shield, a pioneering Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution, which is poised to transform the way organizations protect user identities. Another thing that we observe in the region and in the industry is that having a reliable product or the most advanced technology is vital but it is not enough. That is why Axidian provides training, consulting, implementation and support as a part of our recent initiative called Axidian Academy. We understand that to use the product efficiently organisations have to create the infrastructure for it, implement it and support it.”

The launch of Axidian Shield marks a major milestone for the company as it expands its presence in the Middle East, a region that is experiencing significant growth in the cybersecurity sector. With its ability to detect and respond to credential-related attacks, adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), and enhanced protection beyond traditional MFA methods, Axidian Shield is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures while minimizing disruptions to business processes.

At the event, Axidian will also showcase its thought leadership with daily presentations at its booth (Stand # H2.H31). Key spokespeople, including Georgy Ovanesyan (CEO), Anna Surovova (Head of Global Sales and Partnerships), and Kirill Bondarenko (Regional Sales Director), will present insights on global and regional trends in cybersecurity, the importance of identity security, and the evolving threat landscape. These presentations aim to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the challenges organizations face and how Axidian's solutions can help mitigate those risks.

In addition to product showcases and presentations, Axidian is using the event as an opportunity to expand its network of strategic partnerships. The company is engaging with potential partners to strengthen its regional presence and explore new collaborations, furthering its commitment to supporting cybersecurity initiatives across the Middle East.

As a global company based in UAE Axidian is growing its footprint not just in its local region but also globally. The company has surpassed 150 partners across 25 countries, serving over 100 customers in sectors including banking, government, telecommunications, IT, and more.





MENAFN26112024006113013295ID1108927401