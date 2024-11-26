Joe Rogan initiates rant against Zelensky

(MENAFN) On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcast host Joe Rogan slammed President Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to launch missile deep into Russia, accusing both Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of risking a world war before Donald Trump’s upcoming return to office. Rogan questioned Biden’s decision, especially as he nears the end of his presidency, and warned of the potential global consequences of actions that could provoke World War III. He also criticized Zelensky, claiming that such provocations were putting the world on the brink of war.



Rogan’s comments followed recent strikes by Ukraine on Russian territories, using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles. In response, Russia launched a hypersonic missile strike on a Ukrainian military facility, with President Vladimir Putin warning of retaliatory actions against countries aiding Ukraine with long-range weapons.



Rogan also expressed concern over the potential nuclear capabilities of Russia’s new ballistic missile, suggesting that further escalation would have devastating global consequences. His remarks drew criticism from Ukrainian supporters, including boxer Vladimir Klitschko, who dismissed Rogan’s concerns as “Russian propaganda.” Rogan retorted, questioning whether the critique was genuine or just an attempt to gain attention.

