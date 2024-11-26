Iran bans gas supplies, Iraq loses 5.5 gigawatts

(MENAFN) The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity showed on Monday that the nation’s regional grid has lost 5.5 gigawatts of because of a 15-day ban of Iranian supply for preservation aims.



Without mentioning when the 15-day suspension began, the Iraqi ministry noted that Iranian gas supplies were stopped to Baghdad and some of central Iraq.



Even though it was stipulated that 25 million cubic meters of gas would be provided on Sunday, Iraq only got seven million cubic meters, which were transferred from Baghdad and central Iraq to the nation’s southern area.



The Electricity Ministry stated in a statement that it is currently applying strategic and emergency plans to elevate the capacities of Iraq’s national grid, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) released.



The ministry clarified that it continued working on projects that have been banned for several years to surge power production in order to develop electrical production and steadiness in the nation.



The Ministry of Electricity in Iraq stated in October that it inked a deal with Turkmenistan to provide up to 20 million cubic meters of gas per day to Iraq.



Iraq experience lack in electricity because of insufficient fuel supplies for electricity plants, prompting the government to make attempts to expand energy sources, surge gas imports, and invest in regional gas production projects to lower reliability on foreign providers, such as Iran.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108927298