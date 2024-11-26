Europe encounters new gas predicament

(MENAFN) Europe is teetering on the edge of a new crisis as reserves deplete rapidly and potential Russian supply cuts loom, worsening an already precarious situation, according to Bloomberg. The region is still recovering from the energy shocks of two years ago, with the ongoing Ukraine conflict pushing gas prices up by 45% this year. While current prices are lower than the record highs of 2022, they remain high enough to worsen the cost-of-living crisis for households and put additional strain on manufacturers.



RWE AG CEO Markus Krebber expressed concern over gas supply issues, emphasizing that Europe needs more import capacity to reduce dependence on Russian gas. He warned that this winter could pose significant challenges as gas storage levels continue to drop due to increased heating demand and low wind power generation. Despite efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, the EU remains a major importer of Russian fossil fuels.



The US sanctions against Gazprombank, Russia's primary energy bank, further complicate matters. Analysts suggest that cutting one of the last remaining Russian gas routes could tighten global energy markets and drive prices higher. Hungary has criticized the sanctions, arguing that they jeopardize energy security for several European countries. As gas prices remain high, replenishing storage this winter will become increasingly difficult, intensifying energy challenges across the continent.

