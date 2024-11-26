US prosecutor files motion to dismiss all Trump charges

(MENAFN) Special Counsel Jack Smith, overseeing the cases against Donald for election interference and mishandling classified documents, has filed a motion to dismiss all charges. In his filing on Monday, Smith argued that while the merits of the case remain unchanged, Justice Department policy prohibits prosecuting a sitting president. This policy, according to Smith, applies regardless of the seriousness of the crimes or evidence. The motion was filed in a Washington DC federal court, and Judge Tanya Chutkan must approve the dismissal.



Trump had been charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election and inciting the January 6 Capitol riot, facing multiple felony counts. Additionally, Smith dropped an appeal in Florida concerning charges over Trump's handling of classified documents. Smith's resignation is expected before Trump’s inauguration in January, as Trump has pledged to remove him once in office. In addition to the federal cases, Trump faces separate charges in New York and Georgia. However, his sentencing in New York has been delayed, and his Georgia case is anticipated to be dismissed soon.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108927215