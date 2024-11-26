England Women Call Up Seren Smale For SA T20s; Ryana Macdonald-Gay Added To Test Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Nov 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Seren Smale has been called up to England women's T20 and Test squads for the ongoing South Africa tour, the England and Wales Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. Smale joined the T20I group on Tuesday following the withdrawal of Bess Heath who suffered a fractured thumb.

Meanwhile, seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay has been called up to the Test squad. She will join the group on Wednesday. Both players made their senior international debuts in England's women's tour to Ireland in September this year.

England won the first T20I of the three-match series by four wickets in East London to take a 1-0 lead. Chasing 143, England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt played a knock of 59 off 54 balls studded with seven fours while wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones' 31 including a six and four boundaries helped the side clinch victory with four balls to spare.

Earlier, England faced a setback with all-rounder Paige Scholfield missing the T20I series due to an ankle injury sustained during training. Alice Capsey, who was initially omitted from the squad, was recalled on Monday to cover "a couple of minor injury concerns within the squad".

England and South Africa will meet in Benoni for the second T20I on Wednesday before rounding off the third match at the Centurion on November 30.

The first ODI match of the tour will be a day-night affair with the two teams meeting at Kimberley on December 4 followed by games at Durban on December 8 and the third one at Potchefstroom on December 11.

South Africa and England will meet in the only Test of the series starting at Bloemfontein on December 15.