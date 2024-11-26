Nuevo León Leads Mexico’S Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nuevo León has emerged as Mexico's economic powerhouse, outpacing national averages in key indicators. The state's grew by 3.1% in the first half of 2024, doubling the national rate of 1.8%.



This impressive performance stems from nearshoring and robust job creation. From January to October 2024, Nuevo León added 104,547 new formal jobs.



This 5.7% increase surpassed the national growth rate of 2.7%. Over the past three years, the state has created more than 220,000 new jobs.



October saw Nuevo León leading the nation with 17,052 new jobs per million inhabitants. The state generated 17.5% of Mexico 's new formal employment.



It accounted for 29.7% of new manufacturing jobs and 20.4% of new large employers. Workers also benefited from this economic boom, with real wages growing by 3.5%.







Emmanuel Loo, acting head of the State Ministry of Economy, attributes this success to a comprehensive strategy. This approach aligns innovation, infrastructure, and local talent with global economic needs.

Growth and Opportunities for Local Businesses

Nuevo León's export sector is thriving. Between January and July, 45.8% of new IMMEX companies chose the state. The United States remains the primary export destination, receiving 87% of Nuevo León 's exports.



The state government is working to ensure small and medium enterprises (SMEs) benefit from this growth. Programs like Import Substitution and Nuevo Impulso Nuevo León provide financial support to local businesses.



These initiatives have helped integrate local suppliers into global supply chains. Loo emphasized that this economic surge is just the beginning.



Nuevo León aims to become a global example of sustainable and inclusive economic development. The state's strategy focuses on creating quality jobs and opportunities for its residents.



As Nuevo León continues to attract investment and create jobs, it solidifies its position as Mexico's economic leader. The state's success story showcases the potential for regional economic development in a globalized world.

