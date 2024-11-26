Iran revives 281 idle industrial units in 3 months

(MENAFN) The government has revived 281 stagnant industrial units since taking office in August, aiming to support production and employment. This effort is part of a broader initiative to address the deactivation of industrial units, which had been caused by issues like liquidity shortages, system debts, and outdated machinery. The revival of these units has been a key priority for the government, with the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) playing a major role in overcoming these challenges.



In the previous Iranian calendar year, ISIPO successfully revived 1,811 idle units, creating over 35,000 jobs. Additionally, it increased the production capacity of 3,267 units that had been operating below 50 percent capacity, generating another 16,330 jobs. The revival strategy focuses on various sectors, with metal production units making up 24 percent of the inactive units, and chemical production units comprising 21 percent.



The revival effort has extended across diverse industries, including food and beverage, cellulose, textiles, and electronics, further strengthening the national economy. This concerted effort underscores the government’s commitment to tackling industrial stagnation and boosting employment opportunities across the country.



The initiative is seen as crucial for improving economic stability and diversifying the country’s industrial output. As more units are revived, it is expected that Iran's industrial landscape will continue to grow, helping to reduce unemployment and revitalize sectors that have long struggled due to underinvestment.

