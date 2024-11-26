Trump plans to impose significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China over fentanyl, immigration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald announced plans on Monday to impose significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, using executive orders that he intends to sign on his first day in office. These tariffs are a direct response to what he claims is their involvement in the flow of deadly fentanyl and the influx of migrants into the United States.



Trump stated that, beginning January 20, he would implement a 25 percent tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada. He linked this move to what he calls the "open borders" issue, declaring that the tariffs would remain in effect until both countries address the illegal drug trade, particularly fentanyl, and stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US. He emphasized that both Mexico and Canada have the power to solve this problem but have failed to act decisively.



In addition to the measures against Mexico and Canada, Trump also targeted China with a separate tariff plan. He proposed a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, citing the ongoing issue of fentanyl and other illegal drugs being sent into the US from China. Trump claimed that while Chinese officials had previously promised to impose severe penalties on drug traffickers, including the death penalty, these promises had not been fulfilled, and the illegal drug trade continues to thrive.



The tariffs would impact the top three US trading partners—Canada, Mexico, and China—whose combined trade with the US totals over USD831 billion. During his first term, Trump successfully renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, resulting in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). It remains uncertain whether these countries would be open to further negotiations under Trump's proposed new tariffs.

