q.beyond intends to raise EBITDA margin to at least 10% in medium term

26.11.2024

26.11.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

q intends to raise EBITDA margin to at least 10% in medium term Cologne, 26 November 2024. q.beyond plans to further significantly improve its profitability in the years ahead and generate an EBITDA margin of at least 10% in the medium term. The IT plans to achieve an EBITDA margin of around 5% in the 2024 financial year and aims to increase this figure to 7% to 8% in the coming year. At the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, CEO Thies Rixen and CFO Nora Wolters will set out how they intend to boost the company's earnings strength beyond 2025. The focus here is on the targeted expansion of the company's technology and sector expertise. Drawing on bespoke IT solutions, q.beyond will thus provide its customers with even more extensive support for their digitalisation and also generate benefits of scale. Making greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) will play a major role in this respect. The company will further boost its earnings by raising its nearshoring and offshoring quota. Double-digit margins thanks to more profound sector expertise q will access new growth and earnings potential above all by expanding its sector expertise. It currently has five so-called focus sectors, namely retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services and the public sector. logineer, the logistics subsidiary founded in 2021, is rapidly developing its business and is now one of the company's key earnings drivers. Its global presence and in particular its offshore delivery centre have helped the logistics business to achieve double-digit margins, as has the opportunity to scale up sector expertise, such as by implementing specialist software. CEO Thies Rixen views this success in the logistics sector as providing a blueprint for expanding the company's expertise in other industry sectors:“The greater our sector expertise, the greater our head start will be over broad-based competitors. This will improve our chances of generating benefits of scale.“Targeted acquisitions may help to enhance q.beyond's position in a given focus sector or to access new target markets. With net liquidity of around €

million and no debt as of 30 September 2024, the company is well placed to take on an active role in the consolidation of IT service providers in select sectors. Making greater use of AI will also contribute to raising the company's earnings strength. Company staff in departments including Software Development and Service already work with productivity-enhancing AI tools, and new application fields are being added continually. q.beyond expects the deployment of AI alone to reduce operating expenses by up to 20% in the years ahead. Nearshoring and offshoring quota of at least 20% The third lever to increase the company's earnings strength involves raising its nearshoring and offshoring personnel quota. Since the end of 2022, this has already risen from 3% to 13%. q.beyond now has locations in Latvia, Spain, and India. These have enhanced efficiency while at the same time enabling the company to counter the shortage of specialists in Germany. q.beyond will therefore continue to recruit IT experts at these locations. CFO Nora Wolters formulates the target:“We intend to raise the nearshoring and offshoring quota to at least 20% by the end of 2025.”





q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI and security. With locations across Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain, India and the USA, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



