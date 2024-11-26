IDEX Biometrics - Subscription Of Shares In The Subsequent Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway – 26 November 2024. Following the private placement on 16. September 2024 (the“Private Placement”), IDEX Biometrics ASA (the“Company”) is conducting a subsequent offering (repair issue) of up to 140 million shares at NOK 0.15 per share. who participate in this offering will also receive warrants to subscribe for additional shares at the same price (NOK 0.15 per share).

Deadline for subscription is 29 November 2024 at 16:30 CET.

For more information and a to the subscription:

arctic.com/offerings/ecm/2024/idex-biometrics-asa-subsequent-offering

Shareholders who held shares in the Company at the close of business on 16 September 2024, but did not participate in the Private Placement, may participate in the subsequent offering and buy shares in IDEX Biometrics at the same terms. Reference is also made to the separate notice“Approved Prospectus” on 13 November 2024.

Key Terms:



Shareholders holding shares on 16. September 2024 (as registered in the Norwegian Securities Depositary (Euronext VPS or the“VPS”) two trading days thereafter (the“Record Date”), have received 0.5485 subscription rights per share held.

Shareholders may subscribe for their rights at the subscription price of NOK 0.15 per share.

Shareholders will without cost be allocated additional warrants.

For every two shares subscribed, shareholders will receive two warrants, at an exercise price of NOK 0.15 each.

Oversubscription is allowed. Further details are available in the prospectus and subscription form.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ...

Tel: + 47 67 83 91 19

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit

Trademark Statement

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 26 November 2024 at 09:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.