Seven Palestinians get killed, dozens injured in Israeli shelling across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On the previous day, seven Palestinians were killed and dozens in Israeli shelling across the Gaza Strip. Medical sources reported that five people were killed and several more wounded in an attack on a gathering in the Jabalia Al-Nazla area in northern Gaza. Additionally, two Palestinians were killed, and others injured in an Israeli artillery strike near the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza. Israeli forces also targeted displaced persons in Beit Lahia, along with areas near shelters in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood and Tal Al-Zaatar in Jabalia refugee camp.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, claimed responsibility for ambushing an Israeli force in Beit Lahia, resulting in clashes and casualties among Israeli soldiers. The Brigades also reported targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with an anti-tank missile. Israeli reports indicated that the army's objective is to flatten the Jabalia camp and displace Palestinians from the northern Gaza region.



In the West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 29 Palestinians during raids and searches across several cities and villages. Among those detained were a child, a woman, and former prisoners. The Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Commission reported that these arrests were accompanied by harassment and threats toward detainees and their families. Since the Gaza conflict began, more than 11,800 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank. In addition, the Al-Quds Brigades-Tulkarm Brigade reported an attack on Israeli soldiers stationed at the "Avni Hefetz" settlement near Tulkarm.

