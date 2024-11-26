Neena Gupta Enjoys Butter-Loaded Paratha For Breakfast

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Veteran Neena Gupta recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her breakfast indulgence.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle, the actress revealed her love for a classic Indian favorite-paratha generously topped with butter. She dropped an image of plate loaded with a paratha and butter. For the caption, she wrote,“A very very good morning.”

Known for her love for traditional Indian food, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress often highlights the joy of homemade delicacies through her posts.

Previously, Gupta posted a of her profound words of wisdom with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, reflecting on motherhood, resilience, and the remarkable inner strength of women.

In the video, Masaba could be heard asking her mother,“Mom, what is that one line you keep telling me every time I cry for no reason?” Neena replied with a touching story from her own experience as a new mother. The actress stated,“I remember when you were born, and I was in so much pain. I was all alone, and I had this terrible headache. But I had to feed you, so I breastfed you while tears streamed down my face from the pain.”

Neena also quoted a famous line from Hindi poetry.“Nari teri yahi kahani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aankhon mein paani.” The 65-year-old actress delved into the profound meaning behind the quote, highlighting the unparalleled strength of women.

She said,“It signifies that, no matter how challenging the circumstances, a woman possesses an extraordinary capacity to care for and nurture others. A woman is a fighter, capable of overcoming any obstacle.”

On the professional front, Neena Gupta has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She is set to feature in“Metro... In Dino”,“Pachhattar Ka Chhora”, and“Hindi Vindi.”

Neena recently made her Malayalam OTT series debut with“1000 Babies,” which was released on October 18. She played the role of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a dark past in the show.