This album by Bobby Blakdout , DAYUM , stands apart from releases by artists like SVDDEN DEATH, Borgore, Skrillex, and Excision by redefining the fusion of rap and EDM through groundbreaking collaborations. While artists such as Subtronics, Marshmello, and Virtual Riot are known for their mastery of electronic music, Bobby elevates the genre by merging it with legendary icons like Juicy J, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross-resulting in a hybrid sound that captures the energy of both worlds.

Why DAYUM Outshines



Unprecedented Collaborations : Unlike the strictly EDM focus of artists like Zomboy or FuntCase, DAYUM unites top-tier electronic producers such as Dirty Audio, Hekler, Gladez and Dabow with lyricists like Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Juicy J. Tracks like“POLEDANCE” and“BANDS” embody a seamless blend of rap's lyricism and EDM's explosiveness. The standout track“STEPPIN”, featuring Rick Ross and HEKLER, showcases a dark, thunderous beat layered with Rick Ross's commanding vocals, creating a high-energy anthem that bridges rap's gravitas with EDM's intensity.



Broader Appeal : While Adventure Club and Nghtmre deliver to loyal EDM audiences, Bobby's album bridges the gap between two massive fanbases, creating a cultural crossover that's rare in the music industry.

Cultural Depth : With inspirations drawn from personal challenges like his stepfather's battle with cancer, Bobby channels authenticity into his music. This deeper emotional connection sets DAYUM apart from more performance-driven projects by artists such as Space Laces or Riot Ten.

"STEPPIN" – A Groundbreaking Collaboration

The track“STEPPIN”, a powerful partnership between Rick Ross and HEKLER, is a highlight of DAYUM that encapsulates the album's ambition. HEKLER's signature aggressive production style amplifies Rick Ross's larger-than-life persona, delivering a track that is both explosive and memorable. This collaboration pushes boundaries, demonstrating Bobby Blakdout's unique ability to blend seemingly opposing styles into a cohesive masterpiece.

Vision Beyond Music

Unlike many in the EDM scene who focus solely on festivals and hits, Bobby Blakdout uses his art as a force for change. His charitable foundation supporting music therapy for children battling cancer is woven into the very fabric of this project. This philanthropic approach-highlighted in GQ-places Bobby in a unique position as both a creator and changemaker.

Recognition Across the Industry

While artists like SVDDEN DEATH and Kai Wachi dominate festival circuits, DAYUM has garnered praise from major publications like Billboard Argentina, The Source, and EARMILK for its genre-blending innovation and cultural impact. These accolades underscore Bobby's vision of reshaping the landscape of electronic music.

The Suge Knight of Electronic Music

Dubbed "The Suge Knight of Electronic Music" by The Source Magazine, Bobby Blakdout's entrepreneurial approach through his independent label, Blak'd Ou Records, reinforces his status as a leader in the industry. While many EDM icons rely on major labels, Bobby thrives on independence and innovation.

In summary , DAYUM redefines what an EDM album can be, offering a listening experience that not only pushes boundaries but also carries a mission of hope and change. Anchored by standout tracks like“STEPPIN”, this album transcends genres, proving itself as more than music-it's a cultural movement. For a deeper dive into Bobby's journey, GQ's feature offers an exclusive look at the man behind the revolution.