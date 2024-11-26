VG Global Holdings Announce New India Equity Fund

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

VG Global Holdings, the wealth management specialist headquartered in Taiwan, is pleased to announce the launch of a new India Equity Fund (“The Fund”) which will focus on capturing gains through long-term capital appreciation of companies based in India.

The Fund will adopt a fundamental bottom-up approach with an all-cap strategy focused on entrepreneurial companies with sound fundamentals and reliable management, which have a competitive edge in terms of pricing power, and which have proved able to perform throughout fluctuating economic cycles; this will be based on balance sheet data, stability of cash flow, adaptability and sustainability, promotional and marketing strategies, and financial health.

The Fund's objective is to achieve positive gains through long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in businesses that are best positioned to capture the rising domestic consumer demand. The Fund will invest 75% of its net assets in publicly traded common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities of companies located in India, and 25% on a global basis.

VG Global Holdings CEO Greg Aitken said,“We believe that India represents a sector with huge potential for upside in both the medium- and long-term future, and we believe that this fund is ideally structured to capture those gains for our clients.”

This Fund will be made available primarily to the company's institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals, but it will also be made available to any clients who can meet the minimum entry-level requirements.

ABOUT VG GLOBAL HOLDINGS:

VG Global Holdings is a wealth management company that provides high-quality financial products and exciting investment opportunities to both individuals and institutional entities. We adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while offering a fully comprehensive service to our clients. We always take a long-term approach to investing in conjunction with a policy of responsible and sustainable investing, and we believe in global diversification in order to create an appropriate investment strategy for each client.