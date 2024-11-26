Open Always Wins: Samsung Recognized With Multiple Clio Sports Awards

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Nov. 24, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has been recognized with four Clio Sports Awards, which honor the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world, for its 2024 sport campaign across multiple categories.



The brand won Bronze in the Branded Entertainment/Content (Film) category for its three-part docu-series celebrating the skateboarding, breaking and surfing communities, which premiered in April, on the road to a pivotal moment in each sport’s history. Produced in partnership with the World Surf League (WSL), Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and the Pro Breaking Tour (PBT), the series explores the iconic subcultures of each sport, their global and local impact, and their shared belief in openness.



The project was a key part of Samsung’s ‘Open always wins’ campaign, which declares that with an open mind, anything is possible, a motto these communities live by every day.



The film featured Team Samsung Galaxy athletes including Paris 2024 surfing silver medalist Jack Robinson (Australia) and bronze medalist Johanne Defay (France), street skateboarding silver medalist Jagger Eaton (USA) and bronze medalist Rayssa Leal (Brazil), and park skateboarding silver medalist Sky Brown (Great Britain).



Also recognized with Clio Sports Awards were Samsung UK, which won Silver in the Digital / Mobile (Experience / Activation) category for its Samsung Flip Park program featuring Sky Brown, and Samsung India, which won Bronze in both the Direction (Film Craft) and Editing (Film Craft) categories for its “India Cheers Neeraj” film starring two-time Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.



“We are honored that our 2024 sport campaign has won four Clio Sports Awards this year,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This recognition is especially meaningful as it truly celebrates the athletes and communities at the heart of each sport and reinforces our belief that being open — a theme that is central to each award-winning program — moves the world forward.”





