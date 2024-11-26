INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Brings Exclusive Year-End Savings

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – November 20, 2024: INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is announcing its exclusive year-end campaign, starting from November 15th until the end of December, offering substantial savings on select models. This limited-time campaign allows customers to explore INFINITI’s luxury, innovation, and performance at remarkable prices.



Experience the thrill of driving INFINITI’s high-performance Q50 sedan, now accessible with savings of up to AED 26,000. For those who prioritize both luxury and compact versatility, the QX50 is an ideal match and is currently available with savings of up to AED 11,800.



Make a statement with the QX55 crossover coupe, a model that redefines style and sophistication, with savings of up to AED 13,500. And for families seeking both space and safety, the QX60 is the ultimate choice, offering significant savings of up to AED 21,600.



Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles showroom to take advantage of these exclusive deals and to welcome the new year with sophistication and dynamic performance.



Visit your nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom to explore these deals. For more details, call 800-INFINITI or visit









