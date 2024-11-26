DGHR announces 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, November 23, 2024: The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department issued a circular declaring that Monday, December 2nd and Tuesday December 3rd will be a holiday for all government bodies, departments, and institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad.. Official work will resume on Wednesday December 4th, 2024.

DGHR exempted entities, departments and institutions that follow a shift system or where employees are engaged in public service or management of public facilities. These entities are given the authority to decide on the working hours for various staff groups in accordance with their operational requirements in order to guarantee smooth functioning of their facilities during holidays.

On the occasion of 53rd Eid Al Etihad, DGHR extends its deepest congratulations and well-wishes to H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, people of the UAE and residents on its sacred land, wishing them continued progress and success.







