(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA)

--

1962 -- The of guidance and news, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, assigned Badr Khaled Al-Badr to run Kuwait Office in Dubai tasked with establishing schools, centers and mosques in the seven emirates.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem issued a decree-into-law restricting imports of to Kuwaiti citizens and companies.

1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating companies' securities' trade.

1987 -- The former chief of staff Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died.

2005 -- The famous singer Issa Khorshid passed away. 2007 -- Al-Shahed daily newspaper began daily publishing after being printed as a weekly edition.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with Mauritania worth USD 10 million to co-fund a road project.

2013 -- The National Assembly renewed confidence in the minister of health, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

2013 -- KAFED inked a deal to supply an emergency medical center in Akkar, North Lebanon, with equipment and vehicles.

2015 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company received the gold certificate for green buildings from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development.

2016 -- Voting began to choose National Assembly MPs for the 15th legislative term based on five constituencies system.

2017 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on received the GSAS Gold Certificate for green buildings in the Operations category from Qatar's Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD).

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed USD one million MoU to aid Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

2019 -- Health Ministry declared success of the first full heart transplant operation in Kuwait for a youth. The procedure was conducted at Salman Al-Dabous center at Al-Adan hospital. (end) gta