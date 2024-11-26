Today In Kuwait's History
Date
11/26/2024 12:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA)
--
1962 -- The Minister of guidance and news, sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, assigned Badr Khaled Al-Badr to run Kuwait Office in Dubai tasked with establishing schools, health centers and mosques in the seven emirates.
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law restricting imports of commodities to Kuwaiti citizens and companies.
1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating companies' securities' trade.
1987 -- The former army chief of staff Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died.
2005 -- The famous singer Issa Khorshid passed away. 2007 -- Al-Shahed daily newspaper began daily publishing after being printed as a weekly edition.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with Mauritania worth USD 10 million to co-fund a road project.
2013 -- The National Assembly renewed confidence in the minister of health, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
2013 -- KAFED inked a deal to supply an emergency medical center in Akkar, North Lebanon, with equipment and vehicles.
2015 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company received the gold certificate for green buildings from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development.
2016 -- Voting began to choose National Assembly MPs for the 15th legislative term based on five constituencies system.
2017 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on received the GSAS Gold Certificate for green buildings in the Operations category from Qatar's Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD).
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed USD one million MoU to aid Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
2019 -- Health Ministry declared success of the first full heart transplant operation in Kuwait for a youth. The procedure was conducted at Salman Al-Dabous center at Al-Adan hospital. (end) gta
MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108925616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.