Saudi Arabia Unveils World’S Largest Food Park

Jeddah – Saudi Arabia has officially launched the Jeddah Food Cluster, a major project aimed at transforming the city into a global business hub with an target of USD 5.3 billion, Arab News reported.

Spanning 11 million sq. meters, the cluster is now recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest food park in the world by area. The development is expected to create over 43,000 jobs, driving both local and national economic growth.

The opening ceremony was led by Prince Saud bin Mishal, deputy governor of Makkah.

Located in Jeddah's Second and Third Industrial Cities, the Jeddah Food Cluster is part of a larger industrial network in the Makkah region, which also includes industrial cities in Makkah and Taif. This region, which spans more than 50 million sq. meters, hosts over 2,000 industrial facilities specializing in sectors such as food production, pharmaceuticals, metals, and chemicals.

The economic impact of the Jeddah Food Cluster is expected to be substantial. The development is also anticipated to contribute to Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product.

The inauguration of the cluster aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen food security, achieve self-sufficiency, develop food value chains, and establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for attracting both domestic and international investment in the food sector.

