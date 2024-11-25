Budget Department Publishes State Budget Law For 2025 On Its Website

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The General Budget Department on Monday published the draft state budget law for the year 2025 on its official website.

The draft includes key tables, a list of capital projects for the years 2025-2027, and the budgets of various governorates according to the set ceilings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The draft law is based on "realistic" assumptions and aligns with the requirements of implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision through allocating the necessary resources to embark on major projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These schemes include the National Water Carrier Project and the railway linking the Aqaba Port to the mining areas of Al Shidiya and Ghor Al Safi.

The government last week endorsed the 2025 draft state budget law.

The draft law was endorsed during a Cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The draft budget estimates total public expenditures at JD12.511 billion, including JD11.042 billion in current expenditures and JD1.469 billion in capital expenditures, representing a 16.5 per cent increase from 2024.

The draft law also reduces the primary deficit for 2025 to 2 per cent of GDP, down from 2.9 per cent in 2024.

The draft budget estimates total public revenues at JD10.233 billion, including JD9.498 billion in domestic revenues and JD734 million in foreign grants.

The draft also shows an improvement in the coverage of current expenditures by domestic revenues, increasing to 86 per cent compared to 81.6 per cent in the 2024 figures.

The share of foreign grants in total expenditures decreased to 5.9 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent in 2024, which "reflects Jordan's cumulative success in advancing self-reliance."

The share of foreign grants in total domestic revenues has gradually declined since 2004 due to Jordan's self-reliance efforts.

The draft budget is based on projections of real economic growth of 2.5 per cent and nominal growth of 4.9 per cent, while maintaining moderate inflation rates, which will contribute to enhancing financial and monetary stability.