Panama Canal Reports Collision At Gatun Locks

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City: The Panama Canal reports that on Saturday, November 23, in the afternoon, an incident was reported at the Gatun Lock, Atlantic sector, when a vessel collided with the approach wall. Traffic through the Canal continued to operate normally, the entity said in a statement. The vessel did not show any visible damage as a result of the collision. Immediately after the incident, security protocols were activated to carry out the corresponding technical evaluations and investigations. The Panama Canal reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and protection of its workers, clients and users. No injuries were reported.

MENAFN25112024000218011062ID1108925409