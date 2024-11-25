Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Conference Presentation Focuses On Lives Saved Through EM Technology And Services
SuperCom is an electronic monitoring (“EM”) innovator helping to establish public safety and well-being through the use of advanced technology and monitoring services for government clients that make increasing use of supervised-release programs
During a recent investor presentation at the annual LD Micro Invitational, SuperCom's president and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, outlined the company's services and critical benefits to clientele, along with the company's corresponding success with over 50 governments and 100,000 individuals served
SuperCom anticipates that its $32 million contract in Romania, largely focused on monitoring domestic violence offenders, will help boost its credibility with other European governments running monitoring programs of a similar nature
Governments worldwide are turning to electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions as a means of sustaining public safety and reducing repeat criminal behavior while also reducing the costs associated with imprisoning individuals - a trend outlined by EM innovator
SuperCom
(NASDAQ: SPCB)
at a recent investor
LD Micro
presentation. SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi explained the competitive edge of the company's GPS-enabled
PureSecurity
platform, among a narrow field of rivals, during his appearance at LD Micro's 17th annual invitational on Oct. 30 ( ). Trabelsi participated in one-on-one interviews with potential investors over the course of the event's three days in Southern California.
SuperCom was founded in 1988 and has a track record of serving over 50 governments and 100,000 individuals. Its CAGR is above 60%, with 73% recurring revenue and a five-year EBITDA of $4.8 million as...
