Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Conference Presentation Focuses On Lives Saved Through EM Technology And Services

SuperCom is an electronic monitoring (“EM”) innovator helping to establish public safety and well-being through the use of advanced and monitoring services for clients that make increasing use of supervised-release programs

During a recent investor presentation at the annual LD Micro Invitational, SuperCom's president and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, outlined the company's services and critical benefits to clientele, along with the company's corresponding success with over 50 and 100,000 individuals served SuperCom anticipates that its $32 million contract in Romania, largely focused on monitoring domestic violence offenders, will help boost its credibility with other European governments running monitoring programs of a similar nature

SuperCom was founded in 1988 and has a track record of serving over 50 governments and 100,000 individuals. Its CAGR is above 60%, with 73% recurring revenue and a five-year EBITDA of $4.8 million as...

