TGTE Meets In French Parliament

* Several International Dignitaries will address the opening session. ** TGTE TV will broadcast Live the session.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transnational of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Parliament will meet in the French Parliament from November 29th to December 1st.* TGTE TV will broadcast Live the session.Several international dignitaries will address the Opening Session of the Parliament on Nov 29th.TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will also be in attendance.TGTE Parliamentarians is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils and adopt Resolutions.They will also discuss about the Tamil National Struggle in today's context and its priorities for the years ahead,Main issues to be discussed are:1) Internationally conducted Referendum to achieve a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict in the island.2) International Justice, including Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

