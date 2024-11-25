Hamilton Pools Unveils Essential Tips For Winterizing Your Swimming Pool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hamilton Pools recommends cleaning, balancing water chemistry, adjusting water levels, draining equipment, and treating winter chemistry to prevent damage.

- Luke Bird, owner of Hamilton PoolsALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hamilton Pools , a leading swimming pool service company in Allen , Texas, today announced its top five recommendations for winterizing swimming pools. As the colder months approach, proper pool winterization becomes crucial for maintaining pool health and preventing costly damage.Luke Bird, owner of Hamilton Pools, emphasizes the importance of thorough winterization: "Many pool owners underestimate the impact of winter on their pools. Proper winterization not only protects your investment but also ensures an easier and more cost-effective pool opening come spring."Hamilton Pools recommends the following five essential steps for effective pool winterization :1. Clean the Pool and Filter Thoroughly - A comprehensive pool cleaning is the foundation of proper winterization. This includes vacuuming the pool, brushing walls and floors, and removing all debris. Hamilton Pools places particular emphasis on filter cleaning during this process. "Filter cleans are a critical component of winterization preparation," states Bird. "At Hamilton Pools, we stress the importance of regular filter maintenance. Our customers are on a 3 to 4 month recurring schedule for filter cleans, which significantly contributes to both water and equipment health. "Hamilton Pools offers professional filter cleaning/ equipment inspection services for $185, ensuring that filters are in optimal condition before winter sets in. This service helps prevent algae growth and extends the life of pool equipment.2. Balance Water Chemistry - Properly balanced water is essential for protecting pool surfaces and equipment during the winter months. Hamilton Pools recommends testing and adjusting pH levels to between 7.4 and 7.6, and total alkalinity to 80-120 ppm. This balance helps prevent corrosion and scale buildup, which can be exacerbated by cold temperatures.3. Appropriate Water Level- In anticipation for multiple freezing days, Hamilton Pools recommends overfilling the pool if possible. The outdoor hose bibs may freeze, which will not allow water to be added to the pool safely. By overfilling the pool, you are buying yourself time as the freeze guard/pumps will continuously run for as many days as it is freezing. This will inevitably cause water loss. Hamilton Pools recommends keeping a water hose inside the home or garage to keep from freezing solid in case an emergency situation arises and the hose is needed to connect to and indoor spicket (washing machine).4. Power Outage- Drain Equipment - In the event of an extended power outage, Hamilton Pools recommends turning off the main power and draining the equipment by removing the plugs and lids to pumps, filters, heaters, chlorinators, etc. This step not only safeguards equipment from freezing temperatures but also extends its lifespan. It will also give the water left in the equipment room to expand so the chances of damage decreases.5. Winter Water Chemistry – Once the pool temperature drops below 57 degrees, Hamilton Pools recommends treating the pool chemistry differently than you would in the Summer. Treating the pool correctly in the“off season,” sets the pool up for success at the start of pool season. This is the most common step we see overlooked in the Winter. Then come Spring, pool owners are confused why their chemicals are inactive, or not working as intended. This leads to inactive/dormant chlorine which means you don't get any of the benefits of the chlorine in the pool. Instead, the chlorine will cause skin irritation.Hamilton Pools has been serving the Allen, Texas area for almost two decades, providing expert pool maintenance, repair, and winterization services. The company's commitment to quality service and customer education has made it a trusted name in pool care."We're not just about servicing pools; we're about empowering our customers with knowledge," says Bird. "Understanding the winterization process helps pool owners appreciate the value of professional service and enables them to better care for their pools year-round."As temperatures begin to drop, Hamilton Pools encourages pool owners to act promptly in winterizing their pools. The company offers comprehensive winterization packages tailored to individual pool needs, ensuring that each pool is properly prepared for the winter season. Reach out to Hamilton Pools if you are interested in learning more about receiving a customized video for your exact equipment setup.For more information about Hamilton Pools' winterization services or to schedule an appointment, please contact:Hamilton PoolsPhone: (214) 402-8677Email: ...ebsite:About Hamilton Pools:Hamilton Pools is a full-service pool maintenance and repair company based in Allen, Texas. Founded by Luke Bird, the company has been providing top-quality pool services to homeowners and commercial properties for almost two decades. With a focus on customer education and preventative maintenance, Hamilton Pools helps pool owners protect their investments and enjoy worry-free pool ownership.

