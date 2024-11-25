Will Rake Up Statehood Issue In Parliament: Mian Altaf

Mian Altaf highlighted that issues such as unemployment, Mughal Road tunnel, and other pressing concerns affecting Jammu and Kashmir will also be raised during the session.

The NC MP said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be his priority in the ongoing session.

“Restoring statehood is not just a political demand but a crucial step toward safeguarding the dignity, identity, and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Altaf said.

Mian Altaf confirmed that the NC MPs have submitted a series of questions to Parliament and expressed confidence that these would be included in the proceedings.

He further highlighted that the issue of unemployment, which has become a growing concern among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, will also be strongly raised by him if the Speaker of the Parliament gives time.

He expressed the party's determination to press the government for tangible measures to create job opportunities and alleviate the economic distress faced by the younger generation.

On the matter of the electricity issues in Kashmir, Altaf stressed that it remains the responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure better power supply.

“The Chief Minister has personally assured that power supply will improve this winter, and I am hopeful that the government will take additional steps to address the power issues,” he added.

The NC MP said he has not joined the Parliament session yet, but he is likely to fly to Delhi in a day or two to join the proceedings.

Sources said that another NC MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi may also speak about delay in restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and other issues in the Parliament if he gets the time. (KINS)

