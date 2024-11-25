Mun. Min. Meets Kuwait 6 Governors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari held a meeting with the governors of the six governorates on Monday, to discuss expediting the implementation of development projects and overcoming obstacles hindering it.

Al-Meshari stressed, in a press statement, keenness to take necessary steps and decisions to accelerate the implementation of development projects, highlighting the importance of cooperation and coordination among concerned bodies to achieve the desired goals.

For his part, Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah said the meeting comes as a result of correspondence between the governors and the minister, noting that other significant issues, including raising cleanliness level in governorates, urban expansion, and using modern technology to address these issues, were discyussed.

Al-Asma Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Hawalli Governor Ali Al-Asfar, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Jahra Governor Hamad Al-Habshi and Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah all attended the meeting. (end)

os









MENAFN25112024000071011013ID1108924377