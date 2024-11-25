Arab Chamber Takes Companies To Abu Dhabi Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian food and beverage firms will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Food (ADIFE) from Tuesday (26) to Thursday (28). The annual event takes place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with companies showcasing their products at a booth organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Confirmed participants include BRF and Minerva Foods, both meat processors; Açaí Spot, specializing in açaí products; trading companies Nekta Global Brasil and Portal do Futuro; and Brazilian Gateway, a business promotion company connecting Brazil and Arab countries.

Noury Dweidary, account executive at the ABCC's Dubai office, says that participating in the exhibition offers companies an opportunity to showcase their brands and products to a different market within the UAE and the Gulf region, beyond the already established Dubai market.

“It's an exhibition with strong support from the local government, featuring many companies from various countries and offering the chance to showcase products in Abu Dhabi as well. Moreover, it's a global event, with pavilions from several countries, including Latin America, such as Mexico and Colombia,” he says. The fair also dedicates special spaces to date and coffee exhibitors, alongside a wide variety of food and beverage sectors.

The head of the ABCC's Dubai office, Rafael Solimeo, said the goal is to bring the institution and Brazilian companies to more destinations in Arab countries.“We are working to be present next year in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and other locations beyond Dubai,” he said.

The ABCC's booth will also host Arab companies, including PGA Trading, Maatouk, Morshy, and Oriental Fruits.

