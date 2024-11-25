International Filmmaker Mustafa Ozgun To Attend The 10Th Khajuraho Film Festival

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The 10th edition of the Khajuraho Festival will welcome celebrated Turkish filmmaker Mustafa Ozgun, whose works have captivated audiences worldwide with their poignant exploration of humanity and resilience. This year, Ozgun will present two of his most acclaimed films, COVID-19: Ground Zero and The Pink Thief in a rare opportunity for audiences to engage directly with the filmmaker and his work.



Turkish filmmaker Mustafa Ozgun



With a cinematic repertoire that deeply resonates with global audiences, Mustafa Ozgun has emerged as a powerful voice in international cinema. His attendance at the Khajuraho Film Festival further underscores the event's reputation as a platform for diverse and impactful storytelling. Each of Ozgun's featured films explores significant contemporary issues, blending personal stories with universal themes:







COVID-19: Ground Zero

A powerful documentary chronicling the human impact of the pandemic, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of frontline workers and individuals facing unprecedented challenges. The Pink Thief - Jia Qing Chun dreams of a Parisian wedding. She now needs to plan it with the man she loves, but several things get in her way.



“I'm honored to attend the 10th Khajuraho Film Festival,” shared Mustafa Ozgun .“These films are deeply personal projects, each one exploring different aspects of human resilience and connection. I am eager to share these stories with the audience here in India and engage in meaningful discussions about our shared experiences.”



The Khajuraho Film Festival's 10th anniversary will celebrate international cinema with screenings, interactive sessions, and panel discussions. Mustafa Ozgun will participate in panels and Q&A sessions, providing unique insights into his creative process and the inspirations behind his acclaimed works.



The festival continues to foster cultural exchange and cinematic dialogue, with Ozgun's attendance and films as highlights of this landmark edition.



About Khajuraho International Film Festival

The Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF), organized by Prayaas Production in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, is India's first film festival hosted at a UNESCO World Heritage site. Set in the historic town of Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh's top tourist destination, KIFF has become a landmark cultural event, attracting film enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the globe. Since its inception, KIFF has successfully celebrated nine editions, showcasing a rich blend of fan-favorite films, cinematic classics, and innovative new releases that provide audiences with an inspiring cinematic experience. This year's milestone 10th edition anticipates a daily attendance of 8,000-10,000 people, culminating in an estimated 75,000 festival goers over the seven-day event. Aspiring filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts will also have the chance to participate in masterclasses and workshops, fostering learning and creativity against the unique backdrop of this historic temple town.