Ashok Gehlot's Former OSD Lokesh Sharma Arrested In Delhi, Gets Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Jaipur, Nov 25 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events, Lokesh Sharma, ex-OSD to former Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi on Monday in connection with a phone tapping case.

However, Sharma got bail shortly after his arrest.

Lokesh Sharma had secured anticipatory bail from Patiala House Court on November 21, which made him eligible for immediate bail after the arrest.

The Crime Branch unit at Prashant Vihar in Delhi recorded the arrest on Monday, prepared an arrest memo and then released him on bail complying with the court order.

Speaking to IANS, Lokesh Sharma said, "I have all intentions to cooperate with Delhi crime branch in investigation and will be available wherever required," he added when asked if he would like to become the government witness.

Earlier, on November 14, Lokesh Sharma himself withdrew the petition filed in the Delhi High Court for relief from arrest and transfer of the case to Rajasthan. Soon after, the stay on his arrest was lifted.

The phone tapping case came up in July 2020 when the then deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

At that time, the BJP accused the Gehlot government of phone tapping. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had filed a case with Delhi Police in March 2021 accusing police officers including Lokesh Sharma of phone tapping. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter.

Earlier, Sharma said that phone tapping was also done by Ashok Gehlot under his tenure as Chief Minister and all senior officials including the then DGP, the then Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officials know about it.