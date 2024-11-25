World Craft Council’S 60Th Jubilee Celebrations Start In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) The picturesque city of Srinagar came alive on Monday as it played host to the World Craft Council's (WCC) 60th Jubilee Celebration extension programme from November 25 to November 28.

This grand event follows the successful celebration held in New Delhi from November 21 to November 24. The event has brought together 15 international delegates who are WCC members from diverse regions, including Kuwait, Australia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Central Asia, and beyond.

Alongside these delegates, artisans from various parts of the World have also gathered to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship, reflecting a rich tapestry of global heritage.

“The programme aims to spotlight the J&K's rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage on a global platform. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the artisanal traditions that define Jammu & Kashmir's identity,” said an official statement.

It added that the delegates began their visit in Srinagar with a Craft Safari through the historic lanes of the old city, adding that this immersive experience introduced them to the intricate artistry and vibrant traditions of the region.

“Later, they engaged in an insightful meeting with local stakeholders and government officials at the Government Arts Emporium, Srinagar, fostering dialogue and collaboration. The main jubilee celebration event is scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2024, at the SKICC in Srinagar. These events will feature expert panel discussions where renowned craft experts will explore contemporary challenges and opportunities in the global craft industry,” it said.

The statement added that a vibrant craft bazaar will also be set up, showcasing exquisite creations from Jammu & Kashmir and beyond, offering artisans a platform to display and sell their work.

“This celebration is not only a testament to the timeless craftsmanship of Jammu & Kashmir but also a step forward in positioning the region as a global hub for artisanal excellence,” it further said.