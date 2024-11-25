Avere Beauty Partners With Maniküre Nail Salon For Major Expansion In Pittsburgh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pittsburgh's leading med spa joins forces with local nail salon to create a luxurious beauty destination, expanding services and enhancing client experiences.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avere Beauty , a premier med spa serving Pittsburgh and surrounding communities such as Murrysville, Export, and Greensburg, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Maniküre Nail Salon , marking a significant expansion in the city's beauty and wellness landscape. This collaboration will see Maniküre move into a newly renovated, 3,000-square-foot space at 3516 Butler Street, creating one of Pittsburgh's largest and most luxurious nail salons.

The new Maniküre location features over 15 chairs and pedicure stations, 15-foot ceilings, and dual storefronts. This expansion not only increases capacity but also elevates the client experience to new heights.

Mr. Frank Udavcak, Business Director at Avere Beauty, shared his vision for the partnership: "We're combining our resources and years of feedback from Avere Beauty with Maniküre's established brand and quality to set a new standard for nail experiences in Pittsburgh. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled service that goes beyond typical salon offerings."

The collaboration between Avere Beauty and Maniküre represents a fusion of medical-grade aesthetics and premium nail care, offering clients a comprehensive beauty and wellness experience. This partnership aligns with Avere Beauty's commitment to self-care, beauty, and confidence, principles that have guided the company since its inception.

Avere Beauty, known for its innovative anti-aging treatments and beauty services, operates two med spas in the Pittsburgh area:

.Lawrenceville Med Spa: 3453 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

.Murrysville Med Spa: 5100 Old William Penn Hwy, Export, PA 15632

These locations serve beauty and wellness enthusiasts within a 30-mile radius of Lawrenceville, providing a range of services from neurotoxin injections to dermal fillers in a comfortable, non-clinical environment.

The expansion also focuses on improving working conditions for nail technicians, offering competitive compensation and an extended employee break room. This approach reflects Avere Beauty's commitment to not only client satisfaction but also employee well-being.

Client testimonials highlight the quality of service Avere Beauty consistently delivers:

Michaela Coury shares, "I have nothing but amazing things to say about Avere! I have seen Diana at the murrysville location multiple times over the past few years. She goes above and beyond to ensure you have the most pleasant experience. She is knowledgeable, super sweet, and is amazing at what she does. I would highly recommend Avere if you're looking to enhance your natural features!"

Kara Fouse adds, "This is my third time seeing Haley at Avere and it's been great every time! She is friendly, kind, caring, honest and attentive. I am always confident in her as my provider and I'm always so happy with my results! I am so happy that I found her and Avere!!"

N Happel enthuses, "I came for my first time to see Haley and she is the BEST!!! She explained the process in great detail from start to finish and made me feel so comfortable!! She is so sweet and knowledgeable!! I will definitely be coming back to see her every time!!"

To celebrate this partnership, Avere Beauty is offering all Maniküre clients a 10% discount on any service at Avere Beauty throughout the month. This promotion cannot be combined with other offers.

For more information about Avere Beauty's services or to book an appointment, visit contact or call +1 412-952-7592. Follow Avere Beauty's blog at blog for the latest beauty trends and tips.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty ( ), we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Med Spa:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States



Murrysville Med Spa:

5100 Old William Penn Hwy

Export, PA 15632

United States



Note to Editors:

.Avere Beauty employs certified professional nurses and utilizes FDA-approved materials for all procedures, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. The PDO threads used are biocompatible and dissolve naturally, leaving no trace behind except for rejuvenated, firmer skin. For additional details on the PDO Thread Lift procedure or other services offered, please reach out to the contact provided.

.Please note that the details provided in this press release are accurate as of the date of publication. Feel free to use this press release for your publication, tailoring it as needed to suit your platform's guidelines and style.

Frank Udavcak

Avere Beauty

+1 949-424-8240

