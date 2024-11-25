TJPA ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT, MODI, OPENING AT SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER IN DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA), owner and operator of the multimodal Salesforce Transit Center, today announced the opening of MODI, an inventive Mexican-Italian fusion restaurant, in the heart of the Transbay neighborhood. Serving as the first restaurant activation on the ground floor of

Natoma Street between First and Second Streets, MODI, joins three other Center restaurants opened in 2023: Per Diem, Tycoon Kitchen, and Charleys Cheesesteak. MODI's grand opening is an illustration of the continued reinvigoration of Downtown San Francisco as workers, visitors and riders return; as well as a demonstration of TJPA's commitment to the

neighborhood's economic

vitality and highlighting the

important role tenant space activations are to San Francisco's downtown economy.

District Six Supervsior Matt Dorsey, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and MODI owner Dario Nicotra, founder and visionary of MODI celebrate the grand opening.

"MODI's grand opening complements the vision of the Salesforce Transit Center as a vibrant hub for culture and cuisine," said Adam Van de Water, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint

Powers

Authority (TJPA).

"This beautiful full-service restaurant will not only provide an outstanding dining experience but also expand on the

TJPA's commitment to fostering community connections and supporting local small businesses."

"As one of the City's unique open spaces, the Salesforce Transit Center is not only an iconic destination for residents, workers, and visitors to explore, but it is a place for bringing together the community through food and cultural exchange. So, it's exciting to see MODI adding to this dynamic space that serves thousands of people in San Francisco and from around the world," said San Francisco Mayor London

N.

Breed.

"San Francisco's small businesses, along with its renowned restaurant scene, not only drive the city's economy-bringing in tens of millions of dollars and creating thousands of jobs-but also provide vibrant spaces for people to gather, dine, and have fun."

"I'm thrilled to welcome MODI to the thriving Transbay neighborhood," said District Six Board of Supervisor Matt Dorsey. "Their

opening

on

pedestrian-friendly

Natoma

Street

speaks to our city's resilience and commitment to revitalizing our neighborhoods and will boost economic activity and community connectivity along this pedestrian street.

MODI's opening comes at an important moment with San Francisco's Downtown resurgence, with neighborhood companies increasing the number of employees back to office work and the City actively leading the development of entertainment zones along with hosting music and entertainment events like "Downtown First Thursdays," where Second Street between Mission and Howard closes for a street celebration, bringing upwards of 10,000 people monthly since May 2024.

"We are excited to bring MODI to life in San Francisco," said Dario Nicotra, founder and visionary

of

MODI.

"Through

MODI our mission is not just to serve innovative food, but also to create a space where the community can come together, enjoy exceptional meals, and celebrate diverse flavors. We

greatly

appreciate

the

TJPA's partnership and support along with the City's assistance to successfully open our second SF restaurant."

MODI joins 12 other tenants providing dining and services at the Center. Over 70% of the nearly 100,000 square footage of the Transit Center's retail space is leased; in addition to the dining spaces, wellness services are found on the Center's second level, which includes Onsite Dental, Kaiser Care Essentials, Spring Fertility, and Fitness SF. Additional establishments expected to open at the Center include Dim Baos

and

Juice

Bar,

along with a

second Barebottle

Brewing location in the Transit Center's Grand Hall. For

a

For a directory of the Center's retail services, visit

For

more

information

about MODI

and

to

see

their

drinks

and

food

offerings,

visit .

For pictures from the November 21, 2024 ribbon-cutting event:

About the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA):

The TJPA is the owner and operator of the multimodal Salesforce Transit Center, connecting nine-Bay Area transit systems, and the public rooftop Salesforce Park, providing free activities throughout the year. TJPA is working to extend Caltrain and ultimately, California High-Speed Rail service from 4th and King streets to the Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco through the Downtown Rail Extension project.

The name of the Salesforce Transit Center is the result of a naming rights agreement with salesforce that helps fund the Center's operating costs.

