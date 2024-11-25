Dubai: New Floating Pedestrian Bridge Announced As 2 Beaches To Be Revamped

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A floating bridge will the two sides of Al Mamzar Beach, it was announced on Monday (June 3). The 200-metre pedestrian bridge will be the first of its kind in Dubai. A floating bridge is built right over the water surface, allowing visitors to venture deep over a water body without getting wet.

This came as the urban planning committee in Dubai awarded contracts to develop two of its most popular stretches of beaches: Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1. The public beaches will remain partially closed as they are developed. The parts that are open will see safety measures implemented to protect users.

The Dh355-million project will see a 4.3km stretch of Al Mamzar beach and a 1.4km one in Jumeirah 1 developed. They are expected to be completed in 18 months.

A video shared by the committee shows multiple floating platforms and decks - some with eateries - connected to the shore via small bridges.

Watch the video below to get an insight on how it will look like:

The beaches will be elevated to enhance their resilience to the effects of climate change - one of the biggest challenges facing coastal cities globally. More than half a million cubic metres of beach sand will be used for this.

Authorities in the Emirate also announced that Deira will get its first night beach that will be open 24/7. Three beaches were opened for night swimming last year in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1.

The two beaches will have a total of 11km of bicycle and running tracks and a 5km walkway that are“surrounded by trees”. They will be dotted with areas for barbecue, fitness activities and children's games; and feature beach rest houses and seasonal event spaces.

The beaches will also have an automatic irrigation system that keeps them green. They will have 1,400 car parking spots. Safety deposit boxes, WiFi, electronic screens, beach rescue services and 100 security cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and police are among the other amenities.

The authorities have also announced 50 investment opportunities like water activities leasing, outlets and commercial kiosks, restaurants, self-service machines to sell food and beverages, advertising spaces, beach seating and umbrellas.

Last year, Dubai had announced an ambitious project to expand its coastline by 400 per cen , with residents and tourists getting to explore 105km of public beaches - up from the current 21km.

Dubai has eight public beaches: Khor Al Mamzar, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali. In 2023, some of these beaches were revamped.