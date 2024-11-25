Destination Mars:The First Crew Book Excerpt

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Destination Mars:The First Crew Excerpt ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home



Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads











Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rican Tourism Companies Are Targeting New Markets in Scandinavia and Scotland Travel Plan A Travel Adventure Like A Pro: Here's How You Can Do It Travel Tips for Traveling to Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Debuts at the Most Important Nautical Tourism Fair in the United States Travel Argentinian Influencer Will Hike Costa Rican Trail Praised by NatGeo

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Follow These Important Recommendations When You Visit the Beautiful Beaches of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica: A Paradise for Retirees Culture & Lifestyle The Team Prepares In Costa Rica To Analyze The Situation Of Disabilities Culture & Lifestyle 7 Products That You Can Buy Locally This Winter While Traveling Culture & Lifestyle A Wildlife Monitoring Program is Being Implemented to Enhance the Security of Costa Rican Airports

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Science & Technology Updated: October 11, 2024Destination Mars:The First Crew Book Excerpt By GUEST WRITER October 10, 20240 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadFeatured Event TCRN STAFF - November 22, 2024Costa Rican National Institute of Music invites Children and Young People Without Musical Knowledge to Participate in the 2025 Academic Year Featured Event TCRN STAFF - November 22, 2024Looking for Gifts? Christmas Festival Will Bring Together a Proposal from 200 Costa Rican Entrepreneurs Featured Event TCRN STAFF - November 22, 2024Inaugurate Christmas in Costa Rica with The Nutcracker by Estudio Danza Libre GUEST WRITER We aim to provide the stories, information, and opinion that will make you knowlegeable on Costa Rica.

A very fun and exciting science fiction ebook called Destination Mars: The First Crew, Book One will be published soon by author Eshan Balaji. It chronicles the development and execution of the first crewed mission to Mar which according to the story's timeline will take place on November, 11, 2049.

Eshan Balaji is from Fremont, California and is the author of three other books, Planet Adventures, Epic Space Adventures, and The Overnight Black Hole. Eshan has a huge passion for space science and plans on becoming an entrepreneur when he grows up. Eshan enjoys programming, and has won 2 World Championships in Sphero Robotics.

Below is the first chapter of which promises to be a very exciting book series!

“C'mon Sky, Angle the ship, I'll get the speed,” Willy exclaimed. It was just a normal Sunday evening playing Space Racers, our favorite computer game , with my friends at my house. Willy and I were frantically trying to beat Neila's team, though we were at a pretty big disadvantage. Our fingers were moving frantically, frequently switching back the game calculation sheet, which tells us the ideal parameters for us to reach.

“3, 2, 1,” the game chimed as we accepted defeat.

“Good game, Sky,” Neila sarcastically says as her team won for the third time in a row,“But nevertheless, we win, AGAIN.” I scowled at her sassy behavior.

“It's because you have the third person,” Willy said in support of our team. I silently agreed.

“You can have the extra person this time,” Neila suggested as she pressed the“rematch” button,“It's go time!” However, my stomach said otherwise.

“On second thought, Neila, you guys can have a fair 2 on 2 this round. I'm gonna go get something to eat,” I said. Engrossed in the game, Neila tuned me out. As if she would care anyway.

I walked into the kitchen and into the pantry. After I took out a pack of chips, a slice of pizza, and a plate, I sat down at the dining table, my stomach growling, and started munching away. Being the 'group person' I am, I felt like I was missing out on the fun, listening to the gleeful exclamations the group was making. I shoved the food in my mouth, as fast as I could, as fast as my little mouth could handle. After I finished, I quickly leaped up from my seat and sprang to the sink. I washed my hands and ran back to the game. I heard a notification when I entered the living room. Knowing I only added space related applications to my notification list, I paused my sprint and decided to check out what it was I saw was no less than remarkable.

“Guys, GUYS! LOOK AT THIS!” I exclaimed.

“Sky, keep your voice down,” Edwin said,“There's no need for UNNECESSARY shouting.”

“There's nothing unnecessary here. This is our dream! It's right here!”

Neila remarked,” Ok, reporter, what's the news?”

“There's this new space mission, a collaboration between NASA and SpaceX and it highlights OUR age group! We always wanted to be astronauts, right?”

“Really! You're joking. Come here and show me,” Neila said. I went over to the couch and showed them the news headline.

This is what it said:

Welcoming all adventurous adults in their 20's. We, NASA and SpaceX, invite you to see if you have what it takes to participate in the incredible, Aries I mission to Mars.

Mission Profile

Mission launch date: November, 11, 2049

Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Agency: NASA, SpaceX

Name of Mission: Ares I

Name of spacecraft: Falcon XI

Propulsion system: Ion propulsion

Length of mission: TBC

Mission objective: Establishing a settlement on Mars

Crew complement: Five

Crew Roles:



Commander/Pilot

Co-Commander /Science Officer

Chief Engineer

Botanist Medical Officer

“This is perfect!” Neila said,“I can be the pilot, Sky can be the science guy, Willy can be the chief engineer, Ellie can be the botanist, and Edwin can be the medical officer. We have the whole crew!”

“Whoa, whoa, now you're getting ahead of yourself,” Willy said.

“Yea, who said we're making a decision now? There are a lot of small aspects we need to plan out,” Ellie added.

“Come on, just for fun,” Edwin protested.

Willy said,“Alright, let's try it out. Don't make me regret this Edwin!” We filled in our application forms and sat back in excitement.

“One career application down!... I guess,” I commented.

“We still don't know if we will be chosen,” Ellie said in a drowsy voice.

“Isn't this what we always wanted?” Neila chimed,“Positivity guys!”

“We gave it our best!” I offered.

“Oh, our parents would be so proud of us if we get selected,” Neila said.

Edwin replied,“We're getting selected on 3, we're getting selected on me. 1, 2, 3!“We're getting selected!” and we all laughed together.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR