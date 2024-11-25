Cardboard Box & Container Manufacturing Market To Reach $807 Billion By 2034, Driven By 5.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Packaging Used in Retail and Food Spiking Demand for Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing

Rockville, MD , Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the newly published report by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cardboard box & container market is valued at around US$ 479.25 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 807.07 billion by 2034.

Due to several reasons that are changing the global economy, the demand for cardboard boxes and containers is still growing at a steady rate. Sustainable packaging solutions are in high demand due to the phenomenal growth of e-Commerce and recent changes in consumer purchasing patterns. Cardboard packing has emerged as the mainstay of contemporary commerce, from small company shipping to Amazon deliveries. Beyond retail, cardboard packaging is essential to the operations of several sectors, including medicines and agriculture. The material is essential in today's market because of its adaptability, affordability, and environmental friendliness. Customers prefer its recyclability, while manufacturers value its adjustable qualities.

With creative designs that satisfy strict safety regulations while using less plastic, the food and beverage industry has especially welcomed cardboard packaging. The need for cardboard solutions is growing as more companies across the world pledge to be more environmentally conscious, making it an essential part of the global supply chain.

The global cardboard box & container manufacturing market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 807.07 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is evaluated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The East Asia market for cardboard box & container manufacturing is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of cardboard boxes and containers in Canada are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The market in South Korea is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 5.4% in East Asia through 2034. Sales of folding paperboard boxes are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

“Cardboard boxes are simple to assemble, lightweight, and come with easy handling, thereby making them more popular in every industry for packaging purposes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cardboard Box & Container Manufacturing Market:

Internet Paper Company; WestRock Company; Smurfit Kappa Group; Mondi Group; DS Smith; Rengo Co Ltd; Packaging Corporation of America; TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd; Georgia Pacific LLC

Introduction of Digital Printing in Packaging Becoming a New Trend to Embrace

Digital printing technologies bring up new income streams in niche sectors by enabling small-batch, customized operations without compromising efficiency. To save waste and storage expenses, firms are also implementing just-in-time inventory systems and lean manufacturing concepts. Several businesses are also creating cutting-edge structural designs that are stronger while using less material, which lowers the cost of transportation and raw materials. The profitability landscape of the sector is completely transformed by these developments in conjunction with data-driven decision-making.

Cardboard Box & Container Manufacturing Industry News:



On February 1, 2021, Mondi announced the launch of BCoolBox, a new product that contains food and fresh produce, as part of its sustainable e-Commerce portfolio. This packaging option, which consists of a thermo-insulated corrugated range, is able to keep food cold without the need for outside cooling. The business claims that this innovative technology is intended to maintain goods in storage at a constant temperature of less than 7 degrees for a full day.

In March 2021, International Paper finalized the purchase of two cutting-edge corrugated box facilities in Spain. The business expanded its skills in Madrid and Catalonia by purchasing this firm. The company's corrugated box business is strategically significant concerning EMEA. It provides high-quality packaging solutions in the industrial area, with an emphasis on e-Commerce solutions and packaging for fruits and vegetables. Since April 1, 2021, the two companies have become a part of International Paper.

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardboard box & container manufacturing market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (corrugated & solid fiber boxes, folding paperboard boxes), and major market (food, beverage, and agricultural producers, retail & whole trader sectors, miscellaneous manufacturers, paper & other product producers, chemical, plastic & rubber product producers, exports), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

