CIBSE Strengthens Global Collaborations With Landmark Visit To China

(MENAFN- Pressat) CIBSE continues to demonstrate its global influence and commitment to advancing sustainable building practices with a recent highly impactful visit to China. Led by CIBSE CEO Ruth Carter, President Elect Vince Arnold and Director of Membership Richard Goldsbrough, the delegation engaged in a series of high-profile meetings, and events with leaders, representatives and esteemed collaborators in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The delegation's journey began in Hong Kong, where they engaged with leading government departments and industry stakeholders to explore the future of building services. At the Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), discussions focused on the transformative role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving innovation. Meanwhile, a visit to the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) provided insights into groundbreaking initiatives showcased in their Innovation Zone.

The team also met with the Property Management Services Authority (PMSA), joined by CIBSE Trustee Vincent Ma, Hong Kong Region Chair Hyvan Wong, and Past Chair Gary Chiang. Their discussions with PMSA's CEO centred on advancing collaboration and innovation in the building services sector, reinforcing CIBSE's strong ties with local industry leaders.

A key feature of the visit was CIBSE's active participation in the Hong Kong Joint Symposium, a collaborative event co-hosted with HKIE (The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers), Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and ASHRAE. The symposium included engaging discussions with Winnie Ho, Secretary for Housing in Hong Kong, alongside senior government officials and CIBSE representatives, underscoring shared commitments to innovation and progress in the built environment.

The visit reached a significant milestone with the signing of a Mutual Recognition Agreement between CIBSE and HKIE. This historic agreement, signed by CIBSE CEO Ruth Carter and President Elect Vince Arnold, alongside HKIE's Senior Vice President Ir Alice Chow and Chief Executive Ir Professor Alfred Sit, facilitates the mutual recognition of professional engineers in the Building Services Discipline across the UK and Hong Kong. The agreement exemplifies the shared commitment of both institutions to fostering global collaboration, advancing professional standards and benefiting society.

In Shanghai, the delegation and members of the CIBSE Hong Kong committee had the opportunity to meet with the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology (SAST). CIBSE and SAST have enjoyed a strong partnership for many years, and this meeting provided a valuable chance to reconnect and discuss key topics such as carbon reduction, big data and IoT.

This visit highlights CIBSE's global influence in shaping the future of building services engineering. By actively engaging with international partners and government stakeholders, CIBSE is driving meaningful progress in climate resilience, technological innovation and sustainable building practices. CIBSE's leadership on the world stage reflects its commitment to empowering the global engineering community and ensuring a sustainable future for all.