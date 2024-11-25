Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Monday, November 25, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include the Premier League, Serie A, SüperLig , and AFC Champions League. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.

AFC Champions League







11:00 AM: Al-Ain vs. Al-Ahli Saudi, Disney+

1:00 PM: Al-Gharafa vs. Al-Nassr, ESPN 4 and Disney+





2:00 PM: Trabzonspor vs. Adana Demirspor, Disney+







2:30 PM: Empoli vs. Udinese, Disney+

4:45 PM: Venezia vs. Lecce, ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Newcastle vs. West Ham, ESPN and Disney+





5:00 PM: Port Vale vs. Crewe Alexandra, Disney+





8:00 PM: Flamengo vs. Fluminense, Sportv





9:15 PM: Belgrano vs. Independiente Rivadavia, Disney+





11:00 AM: Hyderabad vs. Odisha FC (Indian Super League), OneFootball





SüperLig
Serie A
Premier League
EFL League Two
Cariocão Feminino (FINAL-volta)
Campeonato Argentino
Other notable matches include:
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
ESPN 4
Sportv
This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2024, along with their broadcast information.