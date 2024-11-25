Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/25/2024 5:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Monday, November 25, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include the Premier League, Serie A, SüperLig , and AFC Champions League. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
AFC Champions League
11:00 AM: Al-Ain vs. Al-Ahli Saudi, Disney+
1:00 PM: Al-Gharafa vs. Al-Nassr, ESPN 4 and Disney+
SüperLig
2:00 PM: Trabzonspor vs. Adana Demirspor, Disney+
Serie A
2:30 PM: Empoli vs. Udinese, Disney+
4:45 PM: Venezia vs. Lecce, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Premier League
5:00 PM: Newcastle vs. West Ham, ESPN and Disney+
EFL League Two
5:00 PM: Port Vale vs. Crewe Alexandra, Disney+
Cariocão Feminino (FINAL-volta)
8:00 PM: Flamengo vs. Fluminense, Sportv
Campeonato Argentino
9:15 PM: Belgrano vs. Independiente Rivadavia, Disney+
Other notable matches include:
11:00 AM: Hyderabad vs. Odisha FC (Indian Super League), OneFootball
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
Multiple matches across various leagues including AFC Champions League and Serie A.
ESPN 4
Selected matches from AFC Champions League and Serie A.
Sportv
Cariocão Feminino matches.
This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2024, along with their broadcast information.
Monday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live
MENAFN25112024007421016031ID1108921767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.