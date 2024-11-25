Bolsonaro’S Legal Troubles Boost Government’S Fiscal Agenda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The arena in Brazil is undergoing a significant transformation. Recent developments in the investigations against former President Jair Bolsonaro have created an unexpected opportunity for the current government.



This shift may pave the way for the approval of a stringent fiscal adjustment package before the year's end.



The government's position has improved considerably in recent weeks. Previously, it faced significant challenges following disappointing results in October's municipal and Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race.



These events had initially bolstered the opposition's prospects. However, the revelation of a military plot to assassinate key political figures, including President Lula, has dramatically altered the political equation.



This, coupled with Bolsonaro's upcoming indictment by the Federal Police, has weakened the opposition's stance.

Fiscal Adjustment Package

The fiscal adjustment plan, conceived by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Planning Minister Simone Tebet, now stands a better chance of approval.







This package could include constitutional amendments and complementary law projects, requiring qualified quorum. The government's ability to push through this fiscal package depends largely on the support of the Centrão, a group of centrist parties.



These parties may see this as an opportunity to distance themselves from Bolsonarism while strengthening ties with the business and financial sectors.

Bolsonaro's Legal Troubles

The announced indictment of Bolsonaro and 36 others for their alleged involvement in a 2022 coup attempt has had a profound impact on the political landscape. This development has led to a reversal of expectations for Bolsonarism, potentially isolating the main opposition party in Congress.



The indictment of Valdemar Costa Neto, the national president of Bolsonaro 's party PL, may further radicalize the party's stance in Congress. This could lead to a more monolithic opposition centered around the former president.

Looking Ahead

While the government has gained some ground, it still faces challenges. The approval of the fiscal adjustment package remains dependent on legislative shortcuts well-known to Chamber President Arthur Lira.



The regulation of the tax reform, another crucial issue, may take a backseat given the urgency of fiscal adjustment. However, opinions among political analysts differ on this matter.



As Brazil navigates these political shifts, the coming months will be crucial in determining the success of the government's fiscal plans and the future direction of the country's political landscape.

