Qatar Claim Third Place At Arab Golf Championship
Date
11/25/2024 4:38:01 AM
Doha: Team Qatar delivered a remarkable performance, securing third place at the 43rd Arab golf Championship for Men, hosted at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, UAE.
The tournament, which featured competitors from 12 nations, saw Team Qatar earn the bronze medal with a cumulative score of 643 strokes over three days of intense competition.
Morocco emerged victorious, capturing the Gold medal with an outstanding total of 612 strokes, while the host nation, UAE, claimed the silver medal with a score of 638 strokes.
Fahad Nasser Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Qatar Golf Association, underscored the importance of the Arab Golf Championship as one of the region's most prestigious and competitive events.
