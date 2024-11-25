عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Claim Third Place At Arab Golf Championship

Qatar Claim Third Place At Arab Golf Championship


11/25/2024 4:38:01 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Team Qatar delivered a remarkable performance, securing third place at the 43rd Arab golf Championship for Men, hosted at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, UAE.

The tournament, which featured competitors from 12 nations, saw Team Qatar earn the bronze medal with a cumulative score of 643 strokes over three days of intense competition.

Morocco emerged victorious, capturing the Gold medal with an outstanding total of 612 strokes, while the host nation, UAE, claimed the silver medal with a score of 638 strokes.

Fahad Nasser Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Qatar Golf Association, underscored the importance of the Arab Golf Championship as one of the region's most prestigious and competitive events.

MENAFN25112024000063011010ID1108921728


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search