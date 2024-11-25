Bus Tragedy in Brazil: 17 Lives Lost in Alagoas Cliff Plunge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On November 24, 2024, a bus accident in Brazil's Alagoas state claimed 17 lives and 28 others. The incident occurred near União dos Palmares when a bus carrying 45 fell off a cliff in the Serra da Barriga region.



The bus was heading to the Quilombo dos Palmares Memorial Park for a cultural event. This historical site honors a 17th-century settlement of escaped slaves. The "Sunset on the Serra" event was part of Black Consciousness Month celebrations.



Among the was a pregnant woman who died en route to the hospital. Several children were also on board. The steep terrain posed challenges for rescue teams, necessitating helicopter assistance.



Injured passengers received treatment at various regional medical facilities. The state government provided 24 ICU beds to ensure adequate care for the victims.







The accident's cause remains under investigation. Witnesses reported mechanical problems leading to the driver losing control. The bus plunged more than 20 meters down the ravine.



Local journalists highlighted the area's dangerous nature for large vehicles. Even 4x4 vehicles struggle with the steep inclines, raising questions about bus transportation safety in such terrain.



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised federal support. Alagoas Governor Paulo Dantas declared three days of mourning and mobilized state resources to assist victims and their families.

The Civil Police of Alagoa is investigating the accident, with the Regional Police Station of União dos Palmares leading the inquiry. Authorities aim to determine if proper safety measures were in place.



This tragedy underscores ongoing road safety challenges in Brazil, particularly in remote areas. It highlights the need for improved infrastructure and stricter vehicle maintenance regulations.



As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting affected families and seeking ways to prevent future tragedies. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and proper transportation planning in challenging terrains.

