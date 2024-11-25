Qatar Participates In Arab Sustainable Development Week In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the fifth edition of the Arab Sustainable Development Week, which commenced yesterday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo. The Qatari delegation is headed by Plenipotentiary of the of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Zuwaidi.

The Arab League is hosting the event over four days under the theme“Sustainable Solutions for the Future: Embracing Resilience, Adaptability, and Progress in the Ever-Evolving Arab World,” The Arab Sustainable Development Week aims to promote a comprehensive approach to sustainable development that fosters economic growth, social inclusion, environmental preservation, and good governance. It also seeks to enhance cooperation among Arab and regional entities to remove obstacles, overcome challenges, and achieve common goals in the Arab region. This includes the effective utilization of available resources and the exchange of knowledge and joint initiatives to address regional challenges.

The event features a variety of activities and discussion sessions focused on technology and innovation, climate change, finance, food security, sustainable development in conflict-affected countries, human security, sustainable tourism, and cooperation among Arab entities to meet the current needs and aspirations of the region's peoples.