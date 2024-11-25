Austria's Freedom Party Wins 1St State Election In Styria

(MENAFN- IANS) Vienna, Nov 25 (IANS) Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) is projected to win a state election in Styria for the first time, marking another surge in its popularity following its performance in September's general election.

A projection by Austrian broadcaster ORF put the FPOe in first place in the state election with 34.8 per cent of the vote, an increase of over 17 percentage points from the last state election. The centre-right People's Party (OeVP) and the Social Party (SPOe) are projected to follow with 26.8 per cent and 21.4 per cent, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is a historic day. A landslide has happened in Styria. I did not expect such a resounding success," said Stefan Hermann, deputy leader of the FPOe in Styria, speaking to ORF.

The FPOe's victory in Styria came after its big gain in September's parliamentary election, where it garnered around 29 per cent of the vote.

Despite its national success, the FPOe has been excluded from ongoing federal coalition negotiations. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked the OeVP with forming a coalition government last month since the FPOe could not find a coalition partner to govern. Talks currently involve the OeVP, the SPOe and the NEOS.

Analysts suggest voter frustration over the FPOe's exclusion from federal coalition talks may have fueled its landslide win in Styria.