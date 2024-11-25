عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Attack On Kyiv: Administration Reports Damage From Debris

Drone Attack On Kyiv: Administration Reports Damage From Debris


11/25/2024 2:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the attack of Russian drones on Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, UAV debris inflicted damage on private property.

That's according to the municipal administration , Ukrinform reports.

Casualty reports are being verified, said the head of the adminstration, Serhiy Popko.

"After processing the data, the initial report about an apartment balcony catching fire as a result of the attack was not confirmed," the administration wrote on social media.

Popko added: "At another location, debris hit cars. Tentatively, this caused no fire and no casualties were reported."

Read also: In Zaporizhzhia , Shahed drones hit infrastructure facility, leaving teen injured

In addition, according to the official, debris was recorded hitting a residential area in the Darnytsia district. No blaze was reported in the area.

As reported, the Air Force warned of a drone threat as several groups of kamikaze UAVs were spotted in different regions of Ukraine.

An air raid alert went off, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

Illustrative photo: gov

MENAFN25112024000193011044ID1108921254


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search