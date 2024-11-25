Drone Attack On Kyiv: Administration Reports Damage From Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the attack of Russian drones on Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, UAV debris inflicted damage on private property.

That's according to the municipal administration , Ukrinform reports.

Casualty reports are being verified, said the head of the adminstration, Serhiy Popko.

"After processing the data, the initial report about an apartment balcony catching fire as a result of the attack was not confirmed," the administration wrote on social media.

Popko added: "At another location, debris hit cars. Tentatively, this caused no fire and no casualties were reported."

In addition, according to the official, debris was recorded hitting a residential area in the Darnytsia district. No blaze was reported in the area.

As reported, the Air Force warned of a drone threat as several groups of kamikaze UAVs were spotted in different regions of Ukraine.

An air raid alert went off, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

