Lok Sabha Members To Use Digital Pens On Electronic Tabs To Mark Attendance

Electronic tabs will be kept at four counters in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber as part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless.

“Physical attendance registers will continue to be kept at the counters. However, members are advised to use the tab as a preferred choice and help make Parliament paperless,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Officials said the members would have to first select their names from the drop down menu on the tab, affix their signatures with the help of the digital pen, and press the 'submit' button to register their attendance.

A team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be deployed at each counter for technical assistance.

Members have to mark their attendance in the register to avail of their daily allowance when Parliament is in session.

Earlier, Lok Sabha members marked their attendance using a mobile app.

