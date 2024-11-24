عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Grownsy Unveils Black Friday Mega Deals On Amazon


11/24/2024 9:15:40 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grab Limited-Time Discounts on Baby Care Must-Haves from November 21 to December 2

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Grownsy, Empowering Modern Parenting, Embracing Healthier Growth, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday deals on Amazon. From November 21 to December 2, customers can enjoy Grownsy's modern parenting solutions, including bottle warmers, washers, and more.

Grownsy 8-in-1 Baby Bottle Warmer

Continue Reading

Grownsy Unveils Black Friday Mega Deals On Amazon Image

Grownsy Unveils Black Friday Mega Deals on Amazon

Shop Now

  • Warm milk, sterilize bottles, defrost baby food, and more-all in one versatile device.
  • Precise temperature control ensures milk is warmed evenly to preserve nutrients.
  • Perfect for nighttime feeds with its quiet operation.

Regular Price: $39.99 | Black Friday Price: $31.99 (20% Off)

Grownsy Nasal Aspirator

Shop Now

  • Gentle suction effectively clears nasal congestion for your baby's comfort.
  • Features adjustable suction levels, soothing music, and LED lights for distraction.
  • Compact and rechargeable, perfect for home or on-the-go.

Regular Price: $49.99 | Black Friday Price: $27.99 (40% Off)

Grownsy Bottle Washer

Shop Now

  • Powerful, automated cleaning for bottles, nipples, and accessories.
  • Saves time with one-touch operation and multi-mode washing.
  • Durable, BPA-free materials ensure safety for your baby.

Regular Price: $289.99 | Black Friday Price: $231.99 (20% Off)

Grownsy Food Maker

Shop Now

  • 4-in-1 functionality: Steam, blend, reheat, and defrost in one device.
  • Gentle steaming locks in vitamins and nutrients in every meal.
  • Easy-to-use one-touch controls and dishwasher-safe parts for effortless cleaning.

Regular Price: $79.99 | Black Friday Price: $49.69 (38% Off)

For more information about the Grownsy Black Friday Deals,
visit
Amazon and Grownsy website store .

About Grownsy

Grownsy is the trusted brand for modern parents-those who are navigating the challenges of parenthood while staying true to their personal values of reliability, functionality, and health. Our products are designed to make parenting easier, with solutions that fit seamlessly into busy, multi-faceted lifestyles.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GROWNSY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24112024003732001241ID1108920821


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search