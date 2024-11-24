Grownsy Unveils Black Friday Mega Deals On Amazon
Date
11/24/2024 9:15:40 PM
Grab Limited-Time Discounts on Baby Care Must-Haves from November 21 to December 2
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Grownsy, Empowering Modern Parenting, Embracing Healthier Growth, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday deals on Amazon. From November 21 to December 2, customers can enjoy Grownsy's modern parenting solutions, including bottle warmers, washers, and more.
Grownsy 8-in-1 Baby Bottle Warmer
Warm milk, sterilize bottles, defrost baby food, and more-all in one versatile device.
Precise temperature control ensures milk is warmed evenly to preserve nutrients.
Perfect for nighttime feeds with its quiet operation.
Regular Price: $39.99 | Black Friday Price: $31.99 (20% Off)
Grownsy Nasal Aspirator
Gentle suction effectively clears nasal congestion for your baby's comfort.
Features adjustable suction levels, soothing music, and LED lights for distraction.
Compact and rechargeable, perfect for home or on-the-go.
Regular Price: $49.99 | Black Friday Price: $27.99 (40% Off)
Grownsy Bottle Washer
Powerful, automated cleaning for bottles, nipples, and accessories.
Saves time with one-touch operation and multi-mode washing.
Durable, BPA-free materials ensure safety for your baby.
Regular Price: $289.99 | Black Friday Price: $231.99 (20% Off)
Grownsy Food Maker
4-in-1 functionality: Steam, blend, reheat, and defrost in one device.
Gentle steaming locks in vitamins and nutrients in every meal.
Easy-to-use one-touch controls and dishwasher-safe parts for effortless cleaning.
Regular Price: $79.99 | Black Friday Price: $49.69 (38% Off)
For more information about the Grownsy Black Friday Deals,
visit
Amazon and Grownsy website store .
About Grownsy
Grownsy is the trusted brand for modern parents-those who are navigating the challenges of parenthood while staying true to their personal values of reliability, functionality, and health. Our products are designed to make parenting easier, with solutions that fit seamlessly into busy, multi-faceted lifestyles.
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE GROWNSY
