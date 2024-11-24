Greenhouse Heating And Cooling Systems Global Market Report Predicts Successive Growth To $26.65 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

What Recent Market Developments Are Driving the Growth in Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market?

The greenhouse heating and cooling systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It holds potential to grow from $19.15 billion in 2023 to $20.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the surge in commercial agriculture, increasing demand for year-round crop production, expansion of organic farming, government subsidies for sustainable practices, the need for pest and disease control, and the escalating awareness of climate change impacts on agriculture.

How Is The Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Growth Forecasted for the Upcoming Years?

The greenhouse heating and cooling systems market size is expected to manifest strong growth in the forthcoming period. It is anticipated to burgeon up to $26.65 billion in 2028 at a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as rising consumer demand for local and organic produce, increasing investment in sustainable agriculture practices, the development of climate-resilient crop varieties, enhanced energy efficiency standards, the expansion of urban agriculture initiatives, and the integration of renewable energy sources in farming operations.

What Factors Are Steering the Future Growth of the Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market?

The rising demand for year-round crop production due to changing consumer lifestyles, a desire for fresh and locally sourced food, and the need to ensure food security amidst climate variability and population growth, is expected to fuel the growth of the greenhouse heating and cooling systems market. Greenhouse heating and cooling systems play an integral role in meeting this rising demand by creating optimal growing conditions. These systems help regulate temperature and humidity, allowing for consistent plant growth and extending the growing season, regardless of external weather conditions. For instance, in 2023, a report published by the United States Department of Agriculture reported that contracted tomato production in California reached 12.9 million tons, with an average yield of 50.8 tons per acre. This signifies a 23% increase from the previous year and a 13% upsurge in projected harvested area from 2022, indirectly driving the growth of the greenhouse heating and cooling systems market.

Delving deeper into the market, which segments dominate the greenhouse heating and cooling systems market?

The greenhouse heating and cooling system market segmentation includes:

1 By Type: Heating Systems, Cooling Systems

2 By Technology: Natural Ventilation, Mechanical Ventilation, Radiant Heating; Forced Air Heating, Evaporative Cooling, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Flower Planting, Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Cultivation, Other Applications

How Are Major Players In The Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Staying Competitive?

Market stalwarts are innovating and leveraging technology to sculpt significant trends in the industry. Renewable energy-powered greenhouse heating systems are being developed to enhance energy efficiency, optimize crop yields, and cut down operational costs while ensuring optimal growing conditions. For instance, in 2023, EHP Technologies AG introduced a game-changing greenhouse heating system that operates with minimal water usage, promoting uniform heat distribution. Powered by renewable energy, it ousts the need for fossil fuels, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, and contributing to the reduction of global carbon footprints.

