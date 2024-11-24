Iraq-Called Arab League Extraordinary Session Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The extraordinary session at the permanent representative level of the Arab League kicked off on Sunday, under the chairmanship of Yemen, discussing ways to deal with aggressive Israeli threats against Iraq.

The League's Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Hossam Zaki said in a statement that the meeting is devoted to formulating a position that reflects the Arab side when it comes to threats, especially against Iraq.

Zaki noted that the international community "seems unable to stop this aggression and the United Nations Security Council is also unable to play its role," referring to the US using its veto last week. (end)

